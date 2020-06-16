OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, June 16
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman Fire Department and AMR ambulance responded to a crash

At least one Kingman Fire Department vehicle along with an AMR ambulance responded to a crash at the intersection of Stockton Hill Road and Detroit Avenue. (Photo by Travis Rains/Kingman Miner)

At least one Kingman Fire Department vehicle along with an AMR ambulance responded to a crash at the intersection of Stockton Hill Road and Detroit Avenue. (Photo by Travis Rains/Kingman Miner)

Originally Published: June 16, 2020 2:30 p.m.

At least one Kingman Fire Department vehicle along with an AMR ambulance responded to a crash at the intersection of Stockton Hill Road and Detroit Avenue. The scene is shown at 2 p.m. Additional information is currently unavailable.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Six of the 10 intersections with the most crashes in Kingman are located along Stockton Hill Road
Mohave 911 - 04/06/06
Six of Mohave County’s most dangerous signal intersections can be found in Kingman
Stockton Hill traffic detection to be installed at Detroit, Sycamore avenues
***UPDATED***2 vehicle crash forces detour on Stockton Hill Road
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State