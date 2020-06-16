OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, June 16
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman Young Marines seek recruits

The Kingman Young Marines, shown above, are looking for new recruits for the organization for girls and boys ages 8-18. (Kingman Young Marines courtesy photo)

The Kingman Young Marines, shown above, are looking for new recruits for the organization for girls and boys ages 8-18. (Kingman Young Marines courtesy photo)

Originally Published: June 16, 2020 4:43 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Kingman Young Marines are looking for recruits interested in participating in the next scheduled recruit training classes, the first of which is set for July 30.

Kingman Young Marines wrote in a news release that the national organization works to develop leadership, teamwork and discipline in its members with an emphasis on a healthy, drug-free lifestyle.

Both girls and boys ages 8 through 18 can participate.

Participating youth will also be able to take advantage of the SPACES Program, Summer Programs of Adventures, Challenges, Encampments and Schools.

“Each year the program changes and includes various leadership schools, the Great American History Adventure, Space Camp, National Flight Academy, Drill and Ceremonies School, sailing, orienteering, Cowboy Experience, SCUBA and Master SCUBA Diver Schools, and the National Encampment,” Kingman Young Marines wrote in the release.

Registrations will be held from 6–8 p.m. July 30, Aug. 6 and Aug. 13 at the Kingman Academy of Learning Intermediate School gym, 3419 Harrison St. in Kingman.

Interested youths and parents are invited to attend, and adult leaders as well as Young Marines will be present to answer questions.

Kingman Young Marines is also seeking adults to become leaders with the unit.

Prior military experience is not required, but is helpful.

For more information visit https://youngmarines.com/unit/kingman/page or the organization’s Facebook page.

Additional contacts include kingmanyoungmarines@gmail.com, Unit Commander Robert Skankey at 928-897-0112 and Training Officer Cliff Oppenhein at 801-870-2584.

Information provided by Kingman Young Marines

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Young Marines shape future leaders
Military: Pvt. Christina R. Hein
Pearl Harbor or Bust: Kingman Young Marines need the community’s help to attend the 2020 Pearl Harbor Memorial Commemoration in Hawaii
Time remains to contribute to 'Teens for Jeans' campaign
Kingman Young Marines Receive two awards
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State