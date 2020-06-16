Kingman Young Marines seek recruits
KINGMAN – The Kingman Young Marines are looking for recruits interested in participating in the next scheduled recruit training classes, the first of which is set for July 30.
Kingman Young Marines wrote in a news release that the national organization works to develop leadership, teamwork and discipline in its members with an emphasis on a healthy, drug-free lifestyle.
Both girls and boys ages 8 through 18 can participate.
Participating youth will also be able to take advantage of the SPACES Program, Summer Programs of Adventures, Challenges, Encampments and Schools.
“Each year the program changes and includes various leadership schools, the Great American History Adventure, Space Camp, National Flight Academy, Drill and Ceremonies School, sailing, orienteering, Cowboy Experience, SCUBA and Master SCUBA Diver Schools, and the National Encampment,” Kingman Young Marines wrote in the release.
Registrations will be held from 6–8 p.m. July 30, Aug. 6 and Aug. 13 at the Kingman Academy of Learning Intermediate School gym, 3419 Harrison St. in Kingman.
Interested youths and parents are invited to attend, and adult leaders as well as Young Marines will be present to answer questions.
Kingman Young Marines is also seeking adults to become leaders with the unit.
Prior military experience is not required, but is helpful.
For more information visit https://youngmarines.com/unit/kingman/page or the organization’s Facebook page.
Additional contacts include kingmanyoungmarines@gmail.com, Unit Commander Robert Skankey at 928-897-0112 and Training Officer Cliff Oppenhein at 801-870-2584.
Information provided by Kingman Young Marines
