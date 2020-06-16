Kingman's inaugural Juneteenth observance slated for June 20
Originally Published: June 16, 2020 4:47 p.m.
KINGMAN – The inaugural Kingman Juneteenth Cookout Celebration will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Saturday, June 20 at Centennial Park, 3333 Harrison St. in Kingman.
The event is hosted by the Mohave County Young Progressives. The cookout, to be held at Ramada No. 1 in the park, is free, but donations will be accepted.
Juneteenth, observed annually on June 19, celebrates the emancipation of the last enslaved African-Americans in the Confederacy.
Most Read
- Mohave County: Growth in COVID-19 cases is ‘alarming’
- Mohave County health director says ‘community spread’ responsible for virus surge
- Mohave County announced 27 new COVID-19 cases
- Health Director: ICU beds filling up in Mohave County hospitals
- Obituary
- Mohave County records 2 more COVID-19 deaths
- Bullhead bearing brunt of virus
- Departments respond to structure fire near Kingman
- Mohave County logs 107 COVID cases in 7-day span
- Baldonado gets life for body-in-a-barrel murder in Kingman
- Bullhead bearing brunt of virus
- National Guard called to Kingman
- Obituary
- Laughlin casinos scheduled to reopen on Thursday, June 4
- Police shooting protested at Mohave County Sheriff’s Office
- Kingman to join in nationwide protests
- Mohave County: Growth in COVID-19 cases is ‘alarming’
- Mohave County health director says ‘community spread’ responsible for virus surge
- 2 more Kingman area residents die from COVID-19
- New Mohave County COVID-19 cases tapering off
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: