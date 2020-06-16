OFFERS
Kingman's inaugural Juneteenth observance slated for June 20

Kingman’s inaugural Juneteenth celebration will be held Saturday, June 20 at Ramada No. 1 at Centennial Park. (Miner file photo)

Kingman’s inaugural Juneteenth celebration will be held Saturday, June 20 at Ramada No. 1 at Centennial Park. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: June 16, 2020 4:47 p.m.

KINGMAN – The inaugural Kingman Juneteenth Cookout Celebration will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Saturday, June 20 at Centennial Park, 3333 Harrison St. in Kingman.

The event is hosted by the Mohave County Young Progressives. The cookout, to be held at Ramada No. 1 in the park, is free, but donations will be accepted.

Juneteenth, observed annually on June 19, celebrates the emancipation of the last enslaved African-Americans in the Confederacy.

