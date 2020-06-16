Mohave County COVID-19 cases surging

KINGMAN – For a fourth straight week, the number of COVID-19 cases confirmed by the Mohave County Department of Public Health has increased.

MCDPH recorded 111 new cases in the seven-day span ending Monday, June 15, the most of any seven-day period since the first case was confirmed on March 24.

Mohave County has now had 621 cases and 65 deaths. Nearly half of the cases in the county – 297 – have been reported in the past three weeks as testing increases and the virus continues to spread.

The Kingman service area leads the county with 259 confirmed cases and 39 deaths, followed by Bullhead City with 234 cases and 16 deaths, and Lake Havasu City with 117 cases and 10 deaths. There have been 11 cases reported in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 8,444 county residents have been tested. About 6.3% of the 6,416 tests for the actual virus have been returned positive, along with 3.6% of the 2,028 tests used to detect antibodies, indicating that a person had the disease in the past.

One death – a Kingman-area adult in the 60-69 age range – died and 39 new cases were reported Saturday, June 13 through Monday, June 15.

Twelve of the new cases reported over the three-day span were in the Kingman area.

Statewide, AZDHS was reporting 39,037 confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,219 deaths on Tuesday, June 16 as the state experiences a surge. Nationwide, Reuters was reporting more than 2.1 million cases and 116,478 deaths Tuesday afternoon.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of patients recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.