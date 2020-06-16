Mohave County Sheriff’s Office welcomes 6 new deputies

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has six new deputies now that they have graduated from the Western Arizona Law Enforcement Training Academy.

Graduates include Christopher Golden, Bryon Kimber, Justin Nelson, Miles Short, Andrew Sundberg and Torrey Thames, all of whom completed a 20-week academy during which time they gained knowledge in criminal and traffic law, criminal investigation, defensive tactics and more.

Chief Deputy Dean McKie presented the new deputies with their Mohave County Sheriff’s Office badges, and a family member was invited on stage to pin them on.

“We are proud of our newest deputies for all of the hard work and dedication they have already given to this agency and look forward to seeing where this career path will take them,” MCSO wrote in a news release.

Information provided by MCSO