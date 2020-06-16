Obituary | Betty Kennell

Betty Kennell, 86, of Golden Valley passed away suddenly on May 22, 2020 from pneumonia at Kingman Regional Medical Center.

Betty is survived by her husband of 58 years, George; daughter, Bunnie and favorite son-in-law, Daniel, both of Golden Valley; nine grandchildren, Christopher, Patrick, Cristi, Jamie, Dusty, Andrea, Jake, Christina and Kathleen, as well as numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren.

Betty is preceded in death by her two sons, Thomas and Patrick.

Betty was born in Oregon City, Oregon to Percy and Dorothy Whitfield. Betty loved to crochet and shared a booth with her friend, Charlene, at the Indoor Swap Meet in Golden Valley. She also enjoyed traveling, watching her “stories,” playing video poker at the river and playing with her pets. She also loved to watch the antics of her much beloved Walter, Mayor of Oatman.

Betty was famous for her candor, and told you how it was, whether you wanted to hear it or not, but said it with love. Her famous saying was “Let’s go to the river!” My dad would then roll his eyes, but would take her anyway. If mama wasn’t happy, nobody was happy!

On a side note to this story, if mom was doing really good at her machine and dad wasn’t, she would always share her winnings, so he could get rich at his nickel machine while she continued to play hers!

No services are planned at this time.