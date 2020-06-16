Single-vehicle rollover claims life of Golden Valley resident

KINGMAN – Stanton Taylor Edwards, 64, of Golden Valley, has been identified as the deceased individual involved in a single-vehicle collision on Estrella Road in Golden Valley on Sunday, June 14.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a single-vehicle collision on Estrella Road near McElmo Drive at approximately noon. Deputies found that the vehicle was traveling northbound on Estrella Road at approximately 60 mph.

The vehicle traveled through a dip in the road and drifted to the right. According to law enforcement, the driver, identified as Edwards, over-corrected to the left, causing the vehicle to rotate counter clockwise. The vehicle left the roadway and rolled once, landing upright. Edwards was pronounced dead on scene.

A 16-year-old male passenger was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center for minor injuries. The investigation, which is ongoing, revealed no seatbelts were worn.

Information provided by MCSO