OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, June 16
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Single-vehicle rollover claims life of Golden Valley resident

Stanton Taylor Edwards, 64, of Golden Valley was the driver of this car that crashed on Sunday, June 14 on Estrella Road.

Stanton Taylor Edwards, 64, of Golden Valley was the driver of this car that crashed on Sunday, June 14 on Estrella Road.

mugshot photo
By Miner Staff
Originally Published: June 16, 2020 2:55 p.m.

KINGMAN – Stanton Taylor Edwards, 64, of Golden Valley, has been identified as the deceased individual involved in a single-vehicle collision on Estrella Road in Golden Valley on Sunday, June 14.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a single-vehicle collision on Estrella Road near McElmo Drive at approximately noon. Deputies found that the vehicle was traveling northbound on Estrella Road at approximately 60 mph.

The vehicle traveled through a dip in the road and drifted to the right. According to law enforcement, the driver, identified as Edwards, over-corrected to the left, causing the vehicle to rotate counter clockwise. The vehicle left the roadway and rolled once, landing upright. Edwards was pronounced dead on scene.

A 16-year-old male passenger was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center for minor injuries. The investigation, which is ongoing, revealed no seatbelts were worn.

Information provided by MCSO

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

MCSO looks for suspect involved in fatal hit and run
Sunday, October 12, 2008
Dolan Springs man dies in single-vehicle accident Sunday
Fiery Crash west of Kingman critically injures driver
Lee Williams student dies in vehicle collision
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State