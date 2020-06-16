Single-vehicle rollover claims life of Golden Valley resident
KINGMAN – Stanton Taylor Edwards, 64, of Golden Valley, has been identified as the deceased individual involved in a single-vehicle collision on Estrella Road in Golden Valley on Sunday, June 14.
Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a single-vehicle collision on Estrella Road near McElmo Drive at approximately noon. Deputies found that the vehicle was traveling northbound on Estrella Road at approximately 60 mph.
The vehicle traveled through a dip in the road and drifted to the right. According to law enforcement, the driver, identified as Edwards, over-corrected to the left, causing the vehicle to rotate counter clockwise. The vehicle left the roadway and rolled once, landing upright. Edwards was pronounced dead on scene.
A 16-year-old male passenger was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center for minor injuries. The investigation, which is ongoing, revealed no seatbelts were worn.
Information provided by MCSO
- Mohave County: Growth in COVID-19 cases is ‘alarming’
- Mohave County health director says ‘community spread’ responsible for virus surge
- Mohave County announced 27 new COVID-19 cases
- Health Director: ICU beds filling up in Mohave County hospitals
- Obituary
- Mohave County records 2 more COVID-19 deaths
- Bullhead bearing brunt of virus
- Departments respond to structure fire near Kingman
- Mohave County logs 107 COVID cases in 7-day span
- Baldonado gets life for body-in-a-barrel murder in Kingman
- Bullhead bearing brunt of virus
- National Guard called to Kingman
- Obituary
- Laughlin casinos scheduled to reopen on Thursday, June 4
- Police shooting protested at Mohave County Sheriff’s Office
- Kingman to join in nationwide protests
- Mohave County: Growth in COVID-19 cases is ‘alarming’
- Mohave County health director says ‘community spread’ responsible for virus surge
- 2 more Kingman area residents die from COVID-19
- New Mohave County COVID-19 cases tapering off
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: