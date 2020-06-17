COVID-19 claims another Kingman victim

KINGMAN – An adult age 70-79 has died in the Kingman service area from complications of COVID-19, the Mohave County Department of Public Health reported the evening of Tuesday, June 16. It marked the 40th death from the virus in the Kingman area.

County health officials also reported another 13 confirmed cases, including 10 in the Bullhead City service area, and the death of a 60-69-year-old patient in the Lake Havasu City service area. The other new cases included two in the Arizona Strip and one in Lake Havasu City.

The county has now experienced 634 confirmed coronavirus cases and 67 deaths since the first case was confirmed on March 24. Kingman leads the county with 259 cases and 40 deaths, while Bullhead City has experienced 244 cases and 16 deaths. Lake Havasu City had had 118 cases and 11 deaths, while 11 cases have been confirmed in the Arizona Strip.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 8,537 county residents have been tested for the virus. That includes 2,035 antibody tests, which only determines if a person has had COVID-19 in the past and has recovered. Of the 6,502 actual tests for the virus conducted on county residents, 6.3% have returned positive.

County health officials said that as of Monday, June 15, 296 county residents have recovered from COVID-19. They say the majority of deaths in the county have involved elderly individuals with underlying health conditions, but the highest number of cases have been reported in the 20-29 (75 cases), 30-39 (96 cases) and 40-49 (88 cases) age groups.

Statewide, AZDHS announced that a surge in cases continues, with 1,827 new cases and 20 more deaths revealed on Wednesday, June 17. There were 40,924 confirmed cases and 1,239 deaths in Arizona as of 9 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17. Nationwide, Reuters was reporting more than 2.1 million cases and nearly 117,000 deaths.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of patients recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.