Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, June 18
Weather  54.0° weather icon
‘Arizona Thunder’ appears June 28 in Kingman

‘Arizona Thunder’ will perform June 28 at Metcalfe Park in Kingman. (Sounds of Kingman courtesy photo)

Originally Published: June 18, 2020 4:59 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Sounds of Kingman will present the band “Arizona Thunder” at 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 28 at Metcalfe Park, 315 W. Beale St.

“Arizona Thunder” will appear for the first time on a Sounds of Kingman stage, performing a selection of classic country, classic rock, pop, Cajun and standards.

“Bring your chairs or blanket to hang out in the park and enjoy the shade, the music and the social distancing,” Sounds of Kingman wrote in a news release, referring to the 6-foot distance health officials recommend that people maintain between each other due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The show is suitable for all ages. The concert is sponsored by Taco Bell.

For more information visit www.soundsofkingman.com.

Information provided by Sounds of Kingman

