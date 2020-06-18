‘Arizona Thunder’ appears June 28 in Kingman
KINGMAN – The Sounds of Kingman will present the band “Arizona Thunder” at 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 28 at Metcalfe Park, 315 W. Beale St.
“Arizona Thunder” will appear for the first time on a Sounds of Kingman stage, performing a selection of classic country, classic rock, pop, Cajun and standards.
“Bring your chairs or blanket to hang out in the park and enjoy the shade, the music and the social distancing,” Sounds of Kingman wrote in a news release, referring to the 6-foot distance health officials recommend that people maintain between each other due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The show is suitable for all ages. The concert is sponsored by Taco Bell.
For more information visit www.soundsofkingman.com.
Information provided by Sounds of Kingman
