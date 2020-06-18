Beale Street Theater holds online auditions for ‘Snoopy The Musical’ in Kingman
KINGMAN – The Beale Street Theater will hold open online auditions for their next show, “Snoopy the Musical.”
Artistic Director Sidney Valdez said the theater is accepting video submissions with an opening introduction and one minute song of participant’s choice.
Entries will be accepted through Wednesday, June 24 at auditions@bealestreettheater.com.
A theater news release said aspiring local performers with strong vocals and moderate dance ability are needed.
The play requires seven performers – six vocalist and one nonspeaking, dance-heavy role.
The preferred age of cast members is teenage through young adult.
The play will be performed outdoors at Metcalfe Park on Aug. 21-22, and Aug. 28-29.
Information provided by Beale Street Theater
