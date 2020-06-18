Face masks encouraged, but not required, in Kingman and Mohave County

KINGMAN – Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s most recent executive order issued Wednesday, June 17 allows local governments to decide face mask requirements in their communities. And while the order even extends to allowing requirements for masks in public, and despite a surge of COVID-19 cases in the county (see story this page), neither the City of Kingman nor Mohave County have yet to mandate masks in public.

The City of Kingman wrote in a news release that face coverings will be required, for both employees and members of the public, at all city government buildings starting Monday, June 22. Home-made cloth masks, bandanas and coverings of that nature will suffice so long as they cover the nose and mouth.

“At this time, the city is not making mask wearing a requirement when out in public ... ,” Kingman Mayor Jen Miles said in the release.

She said the city will continue to monitor the spread of the virus and the capacity of the health care system to care for those requiring hospitalization.

“To curb the spread of this virus, we ask everyone to socially distance in public and please do wear a mask,” Miles said. “So many of us know people who have suffered from COVID-19, some of whom have died. Let us do the right things to safeguard and maximize health in our community.”

When asked in what event Kingman’s mask requirements would be expanded to include public outings, Miles said re-evaluation could occur if there is a surge in cases.



However, she said there is no magic case number at which reevaluation would occur, and noted that discussion would be held publically in the event it’s necessary.

The mayor said she hopes that won’t be necessary.

“As it stands, I’m thinking that with the practices that are being required now in our restaurants and bars, with the role modeling that the city is doing, and with the practices that our businesses are putting into place, that we will reduce the spread of this virus,” she said.

Residents also play a role.

“I just continue to urge people to do the right thing, and the right thing is to do the protective measures that are really rather simple behaviors but will help keep each one of us healthy,” she said. “That would be wear your mask, socially distance (keep 6 feet away from others), wash your hands, and if you’re sick stay at home, and if you have underlying conditions stay at home.”

The issue of masks, and Ducey’s associated order, were also discussed at a Thursday, June 18 special meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.

“There is a growing body of evidence in science that indicates that face masks or face coverings can reduce the transmission of the virus,” said Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley at the meeting. “Is it a perfect solution? No, it’s not. That’s why we continue to encourage social distancing, hand washing, staying home when you are sick and all the other preventive steps available.”

It’s important to note, Burley said, that masks protect other people.

“We recommend using face-coverings,” Burley said. “But ultimately, looking at it as a mandate, I don’t know if that’s the proper course because I don’t know if we would get the intended results.”

Burley said masks are useful when people are unable to maintain a physical distance of 6 feet from others.

“I want people to voluntarily choose to do that,” she said about the masks. “I want people to do it for the right reason.”

Burley mentioned there are individuals who cannot wear masks for health reasons. Other individuals are vulnerable to the virus, but still have to do grocery shopping from time to time and they need the community’s assistance to stay healthy.

“I agree,” said Chairwoman Jean Bishop. “We have to encourage residents to wear masks. (…) But my personal opinion is I don’t think we can mandate so that our citizens can wear masks all the time.”

“I have no intention to mandate anything,” said District 2 Supervisor Hildy Angius. She agreed that the board has to trust people to do the right thing.

Angius said she has to “politely disagree” with Burley about masks, stating she doesn’t see evidence that they work as good, or better, than social distancing.

But Supervisor Buster Johnson of District 3 was skeptical about people “doing the right thing.”

Johnson sought Burley’s opinion on going back to the previous board meeting formula – video only and no live audience.

“We continue to recommend to not have large gatherings,” Burley said. Then she recognized the county should also operate in this manner, setting an example.

She commented on the fact she was not wearing a face mask herself at the moment, or at any of the previous meetings, but she emphasized she remains 10 feet away from everybody else.

Supervisor Ron Gould of District 5 said the mask-wearing mandate would not be effective and added he believes educating people about them is the best thing to do.

The board also discussed if persons visiting county buildings to conduct business should be required to wear face coverings.

Deputy County Attorney Ryan Esplin suggested following the lead of the county courts, which require face masks,

Angius and County Manager Mike Hendrix said the county should provide face masks to visitors and recommend that they be worn. The health department will check supplies to see if that’s feasible.

While mask-wearing is not enforced anywhere in Mohave County, both Bishop and Burley said they appreciate residents wearing masks and spoke against “mask shaming” reported by some constituents.