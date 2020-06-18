OFFERS
Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, June 18
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Kingman City Council adopts new city logo

The new logo for the City of Kingman is shown above. (Courtesy of City of Kingman)

Originally Published: June 18, 2020 5:47 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman City Council on Tuesday, June 16, unanimously adopted a new logo for the city.

The new logo will be rolled out in phases across the city, and the community should start seeing it appear in places almost immediately, the city wrote in a news release.

The process of designing the logo took months of work by team members in multiple departments working alongside GEO, an Arizona-based marketing firm. Many stakeholder meetings took place, and input was acquired from local community groups.

“This logo looks like the Kingman I think of when driving into the city – the mountains, the Mother Road, the sun and the southwestern colors,” Kingman Mayor Jen Miles said. “I hope everyone feels an affinity with the logo as a place called home as well as the invitation to explore and enjoy our beautiful city.”

The new logo will be shared with local businesses and community members for use on materials, the city wrote.

Information provided by City of Kingman

State