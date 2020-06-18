Kingman Regional Medical Center welcomes new nurse practitioner

KINGMAN – As a family practice nurse practitioner for Kingman Regional Medical Center, Tonye Lawson, FNP-C cares for patients with a range of conditions, from acute illness to chronic disease such as diabetes, hypertension, and hyperlipidemia. She has extensive experience in patient care, including cardiothoracic, pulmonary, orthopedic, gastrointestinal (GI) and medical/surgical nursing.

Lawson worked as a registered nurse for seven years before earning her Master of Science degree in Nursing from University of Texas Health Science Center School of Nursing in Houston in 2018.

She describes her approach toward patient care as collaborative and patient-centered, and she values working with the patient to achieve their best health outcomes. “The patient has the most pivotal role in his or her care,” said Lawson.

She practices at KRMC Primary Care in the Hualapai Mountain Campus, 3801 Santa Rosa Drive.

