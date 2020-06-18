OFFERS
Thu, June 18
Mohave County supervisors continue reduced meeting schedule

With the Mohave County Board of Supervisors denying the City of Kingman’s request to hold the Tuesday, June 16 council meeting at the county auditorium due to COVID-19 concerns, the council will once again meet electronically. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: June 18, 2020 5:02 p.m.

KINGMAN – Due to coronavirus concerns, only one regular business meeting will be held per month by the Board of Supervisors for the next three months, the county announced in a news release this week.

The next meeting is July 6, followed by Aug. 3, and Sept. 8. The latter is on a Tuesday, since Monday, Sept. 7 is the Labor Day Holiday.

The public is welcome to attend meetings, but must do so safely.

“The administration building is open to the public, so they certainly can attend, but we want to stress that social distancing and CDC guidelines will need to be followed in the board auditorium,” County Clerk Ginny Anderson said.

For those who don’t feel comfortable attending meetings in person, the Call to the Public link on the county’s website is available for use and comments on any items can be submitted to the Clerk at ginny.anderson@mohavecounty.us.

Those comments will be forwarded to the board of supervisors.

Information provided by Mohave County

