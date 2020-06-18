OFFERS
Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, June 18
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Obituary | Doris Goodale

Originally Published: June 18, 2020 5:44 p.m.

Doris Goodale, our former Mohave County House of Representatives Legislator, passed away June 5, 2020. Doris was a long-time resident of Kingman. Doris was very invoved within our community, volunteering her time to many clubs and organizations. One of her favorites was the Youth Football. Doris loved her football.

Doris is preceded in death by her husband; Bill and mother; Thelma Rucker. She is survived by her twin sister; Diana (Wayne) walkup, brother; John Wells, daughter; Stephanie and son; Michael. Doris is also survived by three grandsons; Phillip, Dustin and Dakota, two nephews; Bill Logas and Randy Wells along with numerous aunts and cousins.

Services for Doris will be Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Friendship Bible Church, located at 2040 Golden Gate (at the corner of Fairgrounds and Golden Gate).

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Kingman.

More like this story

Former State Rep. Doris Goodale of Kingman dies at age 71
Photo: Statehouse Update
Kingman legislator hospitalized with blood clot
Kingman legislator, who suffered stroke in September, plans for session, re-election campaign
Doris Goodale defends decision to vote no on 'bad bill'

