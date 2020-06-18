OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, June 18
Obituary Notice | Marie Hope LeRoy

Originally Published: June 18, 2020 5:45 p.m.

Marie Hope LeRoy of Kingman, Arizona passed away at her home on May 25, 2020. She was 88 years old. Marie was born on Oct. 3, 1931 in Dearborn, Michigan to Manuel and Alta Medrano. Marie moved to San Diego, California in the early 1960s with her two children. She worked for Teledyne Ryan in San Diego for several years. In 1967 she married Fred LeRoy and together they raised her two children.

In the mid-1980s, Fred and Marie move to Kingman, Arizona to retire. Marie was a Mary Kay beauty consultant for many years. Some of the other jobs she had in Kingman, was working for the City of Kingman and she also worked for the school district preparing school lunches for the students.

Marie was a member of Soroptimist and she also volunteered at the Cornerstone Mission helping in the kitchen. She was a member of Living Word Lutheran Church and also attended a Bible study at Kingman Presbyterian Church.

Marie will be greatly missed by her many friends and family. She is survived by her two children; Chester Cross of El Cajon, California and Dawn Desero of Kingman, Arizona, step-daughter; Lyndell Wood and step-grandchildren; Dalton Wood, Kyndel Michaels, Nicolette Wood and Jeffrey Petersen.

Kingman Presbyterian Church, Grace Lutheran Church and Living Word Lutheran Church will be holding a joint service for Marie on June 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. Service will be held at Living Word Lutheran Church, 2750 East Northern Ave., Kingman, Arizona.

Arrangements were placed in the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory. Thoughts and condolences may be submitted to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com To send a FREE card to the family go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze

