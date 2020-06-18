Obituary | Pastor Merle B. Quimby

On March 30, 2020 after an extended illness, Pastor Merle B. Quimby passed from this life into life eternal with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He passed in the comfort of family at home at the age of 91.

He was surrounded by Kathleen H. Quimby, his wife of 71 years, three children; Daniel M. Quimby, Douglas V. Quimby and Brenda Q. Smith. As Pastor Merle was passing, his wife was holding his hand while those in the room joined in singing a favorite love song that Merle and Kathy often sang to each other over the years. The song was “There I’ve Said it Again” (Vaughn Monroe, YouTube).

Many other family members who survive him are his 12 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren. Many nieces and nephews, many cousins and numerous friends and colleagues survive him as well.

Merle was born on May 10, 1928 to Merle B Quimby, Sr. and Henrietta O. Quimby in Caspian, Michigan. His father, mother and his four brothers preceded him in death.

The majority of Pastor Merle’s life was spent in ministry. He spent 62 years as an ordained minister with the International Church of the Foursquare Gospel. He served whole-heartedly as pastor of various congregations congregations in California, Nevada and here in Kingman, Arizona. In conjunction with his pastoral duties, he dedicated seven years to serving as Chaplain at The Gardens Care Center in Kingman. Pastor Merle was still serving as an associate minister locally at Hilltop Foursquare Church at his passing.

A Celebration of the life of Pastor Merle B. Quimby will be held on June 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Hilltop Foursquare Church located at 2215 Emerson Ave. Following the service will be a time of fellowship and a light lunch. The love of God, kindness, and a ready song to the Lord were earmarks of his life.