Mohave County COVID-19 case count closing in on 700

KINGMAN – Another 15 cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County were confirmed by the Mohave County Department of Public Health the evening of Thursday, June 18.

Three of the new cases are in the Kingman service area, and one patient, an adult in the 70-79 age range, is hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19. The other local cases are in the 30-39 and 70-79 age ranges, and contact tracing investigations are being conducted.

The Bullhead City service area experienced eight of the new cases, including one patient who is hospitalized, while four cases were confirmed in Lake Havasu City.

Mohave County is experiencing a surge of cases, the result of increased testing and community spread of the virus. Cases have increased in each of the past four weeks, with more than half of the county’s cases – 366 – logged since June 2. The first case was reported on March 24.

There have now been 690 confirmed cases and 70 deaths recorded in the county. Kingman leads the county with 272 cases and 41 deaths. Bullhead City has had 270 cases and 18 deaths, and Lake Havasu City has experienced 127 cases and 11 deaths. There have been 21 cases logged in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

County health officials said that as of Monday, June 15, 296 persons had recovered from the virus. According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 8,794 county residents have been tested for the virus out of a population of about 210,000. Of the 6,701 tests for the virus that have been administered, 6.3% were returned positive. Of the 2,093 recipients of serology tests, which determine if a person had the disease in the past, 3.5% have tested positive.

Statewide, AZDHS was reporting 3,246 new cases and 41 deaths on Friday, June 19. That raises the case count to 46,689 and the death toll to 1,312 in Arizona. Nationwide, Reuters was reporting more than 2.2 million cases and 118,000 deaths.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of patients recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.