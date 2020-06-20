COVID-19 case count clears 700 in Mohave County with 70 deaths

KINGMAN – Forty-four more COVID-19 cases, but no deaths, were reported by the Mohave County Department of Public Health on Thursday and Friday, June 18-19.

A dozen of the new cases are in the sprawling Kingman service area, including a patient in the 70-79 age range who is hospitalized with complications from the virus.

Eight of the remaining patients are age 60 or older, and are in isolation and recovering at home.

With the new cases, Mohave County has confirmed 719 cases of the virus, and 70 deaths.

The Bullhead City service area, which includes Fort Mohave, has surpassed Kingman with the most number of cases with 285, including 18 deaths.

Kingman has experienced 281 cases and 41 deaths, while the Lake Havasu City service area has had 130 cases and 11 deaths. Another 23 cases have been logged in the Arizona Strip.

The county is experiencing a surge of cases, the result of increased testing and community spread of the virus. The number of new cases increased in each of the past four weeks, with more than half of the county’s cases – 395 – logged since June 2. The first case in the county was reported on March 24.

County health officials said that as of Monday, June 15, 296 county residents had recovered from the virus.

The Arizona Department of Health Services was reporting Saturday afternoon that 8,978 Mohave County residents have been tested. Of the 6,789 tests conducted for the actual virus, 6.3% were returned positive. Another 2,189 serology tests, which determine if an individual had the disease in the past, were conducted with a positive rate of 3.4%.

Statewide, the case count continued to swell with 3,109 new cases and 26 deaths reported on Saturday, June 20. Arizona has now had 49,798 confirmed cases of the virus, and 1,338 deaths. Nationwide, Reuters was reporting nearly 2.3 million cases and 120,000 deaths.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of patients recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.