Heat wave blankets Kingman

KINGMAN – Starting today, Sunday, June 21, the Kingman area will experience temperatures of at least 100 degrees until Friday, June 26, with no monsoon activity yet in the forecast.

The National Weather Service forecasts a high near 100 on Sunday with wind gusts as high as 23 mph. Those gusts will drop slightly to 18 mph come Sunday night, and the temperature will fall to approximately 70 degrees.

Monday, June 22 could be slightly warmer than the day before, with the forecast indicating a high near 101. Monday’s low temperature will fall to around 71 degrees.

Once again, come Tuesday, June 23, temperatures will be slightly warmer than the previous day. NWS forecasts a high of around 103 and a low temperature of approximately 71 degrees that night.

Increasing temperatures may slightly subside on Wednesday, June 24, which has a forecast high of near 102 degrees and a low of around 71. That pattern will remain for both Thursday, June 25 and Friday, June 26, both of which have forecast highs of near 102 degrees.

While the 100-degree temperatures have yet to come with any kind of warning from NWS, general recommendations for staying safe in hot weather include drinking plenty of fluids, staying in air conditioning and out of the sun, and checking on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should not be left unattended in vehicles.

Those choosing to spend time outside are encouraged to reschedule strenuous activities to the early morning or evening. Lightweight and loose-fitting clothing should be worn when possible, and frequent rest breaks should be taken in shaded or air-conditioned environments.

Monday, June 15 marked the beginning of monsoon season in Arizona. Historically, according to NWS, the bulk of precipitation occurs during July and August before diminishing in September. Precipitation has yet to appear in the forecast for the Kingman area this monsoon season.

Information provided by National Weather Service