OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, June 20
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mohave Community College adds new social media marketing course for fall semester

Mohave Community College will introduce a new social media marketing course in the fall semester. (File photo by Tim Gardner/For the Miner)

Mohave Community College will introduce a new social media marketing course in the fall semester. (File photo by Tim Gardner/For the Miner)

Originally Published: June 20, 2020 5:26 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Mohave Community College Business program is introducing a new Social Media Marketing course in the 2020 fall semester.

The class will help students gain insights into a growing career field and help local businesses harness their skills and creativity to grow their business, MCC wrote in a news release.

Due to COVID-19, social media marketing is more necessary for businesses as they shift to online sales, digital marketing and social media platforms.

MCC business instructor Dr. Erik Jones and work-study student Scott Stiever completed three years of research on new courses the top 100 community college business programs in the U.S. are developing. “We collected a lot of valuable data and one paramount lesson gleaned was that social media marketing courses are the hot new job training option currently being offered at the best colleges,” Dr. Jones said.

MCC’s Business Department has networked with local businesses and they are excited about the new course. Students have also expressed excitement.

“This class is an excellent addition to any academic transcript or career resume because it’s a skill to master as we look toward the future of employment opportunities and areas of growth,” Dr. Jones said.

The new class is included in two degree programs and two certificate programs.

The course will be offered as a synchronous remote class, which means students will participate in classes via Zoom video conferencing so they can see and talk with the instructor and other students. The class is scheduled for Thursdays from 5:30-8:45 p.m.

For more information or questions, contact Jones at 928-704-4179 or EJones@Mohave.edu.

The college is currently enrolling students in fall semester, which begins Aug. 24.

Information provided by Mohave Community College

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Mohave Community College welcomes 1,310 students
MCC unveils new technology when fall semester begins today
Summer classes at Mohave Community College will be online only
Summer class enrollment open at MCC
MCC on-campus early registration ends Friday
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State