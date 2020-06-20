Mohave Community College adds new social media marketing course for fall semester

KINGMAN – The Mohave Community College Business program is introducing a new Social Media Marketing course in the 2020 fall semester.

The class will help students gain insights into a growing career field and help local businesses harness their skills and creativity to grow their business, MCC wrote in a news release.



Due to COVID-19, social media marketing is more necessary for businesses as they shift to online sales, digital marketing and social media platforms.



MCC business instructor Dr. Erik Jones and work-study student Scott Stiever completed three years of research on new courses the top 100 community college business programs in the U.S. are developing. “We collected a lot of valuable data and one paramount lesson gleaned was that social media marketing courses are the hot new job training option currently being offered at the best colleges,” Dr. Jones said.



MCC’s Business Department has networked with local businesses and they are excited about the new course. Students have also expressed excitement.



“This class is an excellent addition to any academic transcript or career resume because it’s a skill to master as we look toward the future of employment opportunities and areas of growth,” Dr. Jones said.



The new class is included in two degree programs and two certificate programs.

The course will be offered as a synchronous remote class, which means students will participate in classes via Zoom video conferencing so they can see and talk with the instructor and other students. The class is scheduled for Thursdays from 5:30-8:45 p.m.

For more information or questions, contact Jones at 928-704-4179 or EJones@Mohave.edu.

The college is currently enrolling students in fall semester, which begins Aug. 24.

Information provided by Mohave Community College