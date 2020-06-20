OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, June 20
Mohave County Animal Shelter receives $4K grant

Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter now has an extra $4,000 courtesy of a Rachael Ray’s Save Them All COVID-19 Relief Grant to assist with its life-saving efforts. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: June 20, 2020 5:39 p.m.

KINGMAN – Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter has received a $4,000 Rachael Ray Save Them All COVID-19 Relief Grant from Best Friends Animal Society, and will use the money to continue their work to save the lives of homeless pets.

“This grant allows us to continue our lifesaving work by helping provide funds for surgery and spay/neuter of shelter guests as well as transport them to no-kill rescue groups, which is central to our organization’s mission as we serve our community,” said Lynn Kannianen, president of friends, in a news release.

“In this uncertain time, our goal will be to save as many dogs and cats as we were on track to save prior to the pandemic. We are grateful to our community for their support and appreciate the help from Best Friends Animal Society in making our continuing efforts possible,” Kannianen continued.

Friends is an active partner in the Best Friends Network, which offers resources and support to fellow shelters, rescue groups and animal welfare organizations across the country, the release noted.

“When you choose to foster or adopt your next pet, you are becoming part of the solution right here in our community,” Kannianen said, adding “community is more important than ever right now.”

The Rachael Ray Save Them All COVID-19 Relief Program, administered by Best Friends and funded by The Rachael Ray Foundation, provides COVID-19 relief grants to shelters and rescue groups across the country.

The Rachael Ray Foundation helps animals in need and is funded by a portion of proceeds from each sale of Ray’s pet food, Nutrish.

Information provided by Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter

