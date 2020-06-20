Mohave County issues 19 building permits

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Friday, June 12:

– Ambient Edge: Golden Valley; replace 5 ton heat pump with heat strips.

– Ambient Edge: 15532 N. Iron Drive, Dolan Springs; replace 5 ton heat pump with h eat strips.

– Jerry Mestas: Kingman; upgrade electrical to 200 amp.

– Lyon and Son Mobile Home Service: 3206 E. Carver Ave., Kingman; replacement manufactured home, no utilities.

– Romar Electric: 2760 E. Leroy Ave., Kingman; panel upgrade 100 amp.

– Ambient Edge: 4837 W. Emerson Ave., Chloride; HVAC replace 4 ton package heat pump with heat strips.

– Kletschka Electric: 3038 E. Dawn Drive, Lake Havasu City; new 200 amp electrical panel.

– Danny Newberry: Golden Valley; replacement 200 amp panel.

– Sunwest Enterprise: Kingman; manufactured home with electric.

– Sunwest Enterprises: Kingman; manufactured home with electric.

– Truelove Plumbing: Kingman; gas repair.

– Frances Worthley: 3143 E. Devlin Ave., Kingman; 200 amp panel and pole replacement.

– Shoreline Plumbing: 3012 E. Pero Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocate.

– Shoreline Plumbing: 3018 E. Pero Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocate.

– Shoreline Plumbing: 3020 E. Pero Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocate.

– Shoreline Plumbing: 3026 E. Pero Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocate.

– Duane Mann: 10595 S. Queens Road, Mohave Valley; gas line to existing garage.

– Suzanne Evans: 9566 Evans Lane, Mohave Valley; electric to existing garage.

– Extreme Comfort: Kingman; Demo existing manufactured home and all existing structures.