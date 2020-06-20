OFFERS
Obituary | Darci Marie Rubio

Originally Published: June 20, 2020 6:05 p.m.

Darci Marie Rubio passed away peacefully at home on June 9, 2020 in Kingman. She was born Oct. 8, 1987 in Kingman to Kim Hartman-Rubio and Mike Rubio.

Darci grew up and attended school in Kingman, Arizona and was a rebellious teenager. She left KHS in her junior year to attend MCC and study her favorite subject, psychology. She earned her Bachelor degree in 2010, her Masters in 2012, and her Doctorate Certification for online instruction in 2014. During this time she got married and had two beautiful daughters. She worked frequently, but spent most of her time with her family. She loved music, photography, creating unique art projects, cooking and family gatherings. She had a special fondness for Day of the Dead celebrations. She spent the last few years living in Peeples Valley/Yanell and making frequent visits to Wickenburg to study her family’s history.

Darci was preceded in death by her grandmother, Christine Rubio; uncle, Gary Rubio; and one of her dearest friends/ brother-in-law, Montana Havens.

She is survived by her daughters, Anelle Rubio and Kennedi Rubio; husband, Jamison Rubio; grandparents, John Hartman, Jan Ferrin and Albert Rubio; and her parents and stepmother, Sara Rubio. She is also survived by sisters Christina Garrison, Candice Adame (Jose), Melinda Webber (Chad), Natasha Garrison, Aolani Rubio and Juniper Rubio, and countless friends and relatives.

Darci has a special soul that now lives in the hearts of her daughters and all who knew her. Rest in peace, Punkin. Love you much.

A celebration of life will take place Friday, June 26 at the Hualapai Mountain Park, Rec. Area #2, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Come as you are, when you can. There will be no schedule.

