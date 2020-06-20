OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, June 20
Obituary | De Los David Estenson

De Los David Estenson

De Los David Estenson

Originally Published: June 20, 2020 6:04 p.m.

De Los David Estenson of Chino Valley, Arizona, passed away suddenly at the age of 59. He was born May 18, 1961 to De Los and Elsie (Dickerson) Estenson in Los Angeles, California.

David moved to Arizona at an early age and graduated from Prescott High School. He found his passion with the Lake Mohave Ranchos Fire Department as a firefighter and paramedic, retiring as the Fire Chief. David was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

He is survived by his wife, Katherine Stewart; daughters, Kelli Donahue and Serina Orona; 10 grandchildren; one great-grandson; brother, Phil Estenson; and sister, Susan Estenson.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Chino Valley Funeral Home. Please visit www.heritagefuneralchapels.com to sign David’s online guestbook.

