Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, June 20
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Obituary | Michael James Sutton

Michael James Sutton

Michael James Sutton

Originally Published: June 20, 2020 6:06 p.m.

Michael James Sutton “WHEELZ” got his legs back and rode his bike to a new home on May 21, 2020. He was born on March 29, 1990 in Urbana, New York to Laurie Cole.

He was a beloved Son, Brother, Uncle, Grandson, Nephew, Cousin and Friend. He loved riding his bike before the car accident that left him a paraplegic. He didn’t let the paralysis stop him; if there was a challenge, he took it, a real daredevil. He had some great friends that stuck by him from day one. That gave him an opportunity to experience a lot of things he wouldn’t ordinarily have been able to do. If his friends were doing it, you can bet he was gonna try, if they would let him. He had a smile that lit up the room. He made everyone laugh and was there for you if you needed someone.

His second Mom, Pat Kerkove, nailed it by saying he is now jumping his bike from cloud to cloud.

He is survived by his Mother, Laurie Cole, Kingman, Arizona; brothers Jeremy Taft (Daughter, Liberty Taft), Hammondsport, New York, and Eric Sutton, Scottsdale, Arizona; sister, Rebecca Young (Daughter, Marley Perkins), Bath, New York; grandmother, Helen Bates, Painted Post, New York; several Aunts and Uncles; close cousins Brian Cole, Florida, and Josh Mills, California; and many, many friends.

Also, one very special lil friend, “daughter” Stormie.

We love you and you will be missed so much, by so many. You will forever be in our hearts and in our homes. Love you, Mikey, always and forever. In lieu of flowers, please donate in memory of Mikey to Ronald McDonald House in Las Vegas.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements were placed in the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory, and memorials may be sent to the funeral home.

Thoughts and condolences may be submitted to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card to the family go to www.sendoutcards/lietzfraze.

