5 new COVID=19 cases announced in Mohave County

KINGMAN -- Mohave County got a bit of a reprieve from COVID-19 on Saturday, June 20, with only five new cases confirmed in the county.

According to the Mohave County Department of Public Health, three of the new cases are in the sprawling Kingman service area -- two in the age 20=29 age bracket and one age 70-79. They are in isolation and recovering at home.

The other cases in the county are a child age 0-10 in the Bullhead City service area, and an adult age 20-29 in the Lake Havasu City service area. They, too, are recovering at home.

The new cases raise the number of confirmed infections in the county to 724. Seventy residents have died from complications of COVID-19, and 296 have been listed as “recovered” as of Monday, June 15.

Bullhead City leads the county with 286 cases and 18 deaths. Kingman has experienced 284 cases and 41 deaths, while Lake Havasu City has had 131 cases and 11 deaths. Health officials have reported another 23 cases in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

The number of Mohave County confirmed cases has “risen dramatically” in the past month, the county noted in a news release. Of the county’s 724 cases, 400 have been logged between June 2 and Saturday, June 20. The first case was confirmed on March 24.

“Please notice that the count includes all ages, not just the elderly. It is vital that people continue to practice social distancing (stay 6 feet away from others) and wear masks in public,” county health officials wrote.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 9.177 county residents have been tested for COVID-19 or its antibodies. Of the 6,946 tests for the actual virus, 6.5% have been returned positive. The positive rate for the 2,231 serology, which determine if the individual had the virus in the past, is 3.4%.

Statewide, AZDHS was reporting 2,592 new cases on Sunday, June 21. There have now been 52,390 cases and 1,339 deaths in Arizona. Nationwide, Reuters was reporting nearly 2.3 million cases and 120,000 deaths.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of patients recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.