Another Kingman patient perishes from COVID-19, county logs 27 new cases

KINGMAN – A Kingman patient in the 70-79 age range died of complications of COVID-19, the Mohave County Department of Public Health reported the evening of Sunday, June 21.

It was the 71st death from the virus in Mohave County, and the 41st in the sprawling Kingman Service.

County health officials also announced 27 new cases of COVID-19, raising the county’s case count to 751 since the first case was recorded on March 24. More than half of those cases – 427 – were logged between June 2 and June 21 as the county experiences a surge attributed to increased testing and general spread of the virus in the community.

Twenty of the new cases were in the Bullhead City service area, which includes Fort Mohave. Of those 20 individuals, 17 are recovering at home and contact investigations are underway. The others are recovering at home and linked to another case.

Six of the cases are in the Lake Havasu City service, with five of the patients recovering at home. The final case is in the Kingman area. The individual, an adult in the 50-59 age range, is in isolation and recovering at home after contracting the virus from another known case.

Bullhead City leads the county with 306 cases and 18 deaths. Kingman has experienced 285 cases and 41 deaths, while Lake Havasu City has had 137 cases and 11 deaths. There have been 23 cases recorded in the Arizona Strip.

According to Mohave County health officials, 296 county residents had recovered from COVID-19 as of June 15. According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 9,253 COVID-19 tests have been conducted on county residents. Of the 7,009 tests for the live virus, 6.6% have been returned positive. Of the 2,244 serology tests, which check for antibodies and indicate if the individual has had COVID-19 in the past, 3.3% have been positive.

Statewide, AZDHS was reporting 2,196 new cases the morning of Monday, June 22. Arizona has now experienced 54,586 cases and 1,342 deaths. It’s one of more than a dozen states where cases are surging and positivity test rates are on the rise.

Nationwide, Reuters was reporting nearly 2.3 million cases and 120,000 deaths on Monday morning.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of patients recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.