OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, June 23
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Arizona COVID-19 case surge continues, setting care records

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey arrives at a news conference on Friday, June 19 while wearing a mask. The state has emerged as a national hot spot for COVID-19. (Photo by Howard Fischer/For the Miner)

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey arrives at a news conference on Friday, June 19 while wearing a mask. The state has emerged as a national hot spot for COVID-19. (Photo by Howard Fischer/For the Miner)

PAUL DAVENPORT, Associated Press
Originally Published: June 22, 2020 9:18 a.m.

PHOENIX - Arizona total of COVID-19 cases neared 50,000 on Saturday as the state's surge in additional cases continued to set daily records for hospitalizations, ventilator use and use of intensive care beds for coronavirus patients.

The state Department of Health Services reported 3,109 additional, increasing the statewide total to 49,798 along with 1,338 deaths, including 26 reported on Saturday.

The number of in-patient hospitalizations for COVID-19 as of Friday reached 1,938, with 368 COVID-19 patients on ventilators and 546 in ICU beds, the department reported. Friday's count of 1,164 emergency room visits for COVID-19 also set a record.

Earlier in the week, Arizona set daily new-case records with 3,246 on Friday, 2,519 cases on Thursday and 2,392 on Tuesday.

Arizona has emerged as a national hot spot for the coronavirus since Republican Gov. Doug Ducey lifted his stay-home orders in mid-May.

Health officials have attributed the new cases to increased testing and to community spread of the coronavirus.

Saying that data trends were headed in the wrong direction, Ducey on Wednesday reversed himself and allowed local governments to impose requirements for people to wear masks in public to curtail spread of the virus.

Tucson and Flagstaff quickly adopted mask rules and Phoenix and multiple suburbs followed suit on Friday.

Counties that include most of metro Phoenix and metro Tucson also imposed mask requirements.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Arizona orders hospitals to activate emergency plans for virus surge
Arizona getting 100 ventilators from feds, more needed
Arizona hits record of 1,000-plus COVID-19 hospitalizations
Arizona governor says mayors allowed to require face masks
Arizona to release more details about COVID-19 cases
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State