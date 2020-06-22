OFFERS
Trump to mark completion of border wall's 200th mile

U.S. President Donald Trump will visit Yuma on Tuesday, June 23 to mark the completion of the 200th mile of the border wall system between the U.S. and Mexico. (Adobe image)

U.S. President Donald Trump will visit Yuma on Tuesday, June 23 to mark the completion of the 200th mile of the border wall system between the U.S. and Mexico. (Adobe image)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: June 22, 2020 9:16 a.m.

YUMA, Ariz. - President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Yuma on Tuesday to mark the completion of the 200th mile of the border wall system between the U.S. and Mexico.

White House officials told the Yuma Sun that the president will receive a briefing on the border wall construction, then participate in a roundtable discussion with local community and elected leaders on border security.

After the roundtable, Trump will tour the border wall and thank U.S. Border Patrol and law enforcement for their efforts and then fly to Phoenix to speak at a Students for Trump convention at Dream City Church.

Expected to join Trump in Yuma are Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf, Acting Deputy DHS Secretary Ken Cuccinelli, and Customs and Border Protection Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan.

Trump’s last appearance in Yuma was in 2017 when he visited with U.S. Marines and Customs and Border Protection agents.

State