Adoption Spotlight June 23, 2020: Jacob
Originally Published: June 23, 2020 3:52 p.m.
These are Arizona’s children. Jacob has a great sense of humor and loves drawing pictures, watching YouTube videos and collecting cool images of his favorite cartoon characters. His favorite show is PJ Masks and his favorite movie is Kung Fu Panda 2. Jacob is full of creativity and loves to write stories about his favorite characters! Get to know Jacob and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.
Most Read
- Monsoon Season: 2020 Kingman monsoon conditions up in the air
- Obituary
- Mohave County: 4 deaths, 41 new cases of coronavirus recorded
- Kingman woman pleads guilty to murdering her mother
- Face masks encouraged, but not required, in Kingman and Mohave County
- Mohave County records 30 new coronavirus cases
- Mohave County COVID-19 case count closing in on 700
- 8 new cases of coronavirus reported in Mohave County
- Heat wave blankets Kingman
- 5 new COVID=19 cases announced in Mohave County
- Bullhead bearing brunt of virus
- National Guard called to Kingman
- Obituary
- Laughlin casinos scheduled to reopen on Thursday, June 4
- Mohave County: Growth in COVID-19 cases is ‘alarming’
- Kingman to join in nationwide protests
- Mohave County health director says ‘community spread’ responsible for virus surge
- 2 more Kingman area residents die from COVID-19
- 2 children, ages 4 and 11, killed in Golden Valley fire Wednesday, June 2
- Another Kingman resident dies from COVID-19
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: