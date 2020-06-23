OFFERS
Wed, June 24
Adoption Spotlight June 23, 2020: Jacob

Jacob

Originally Published: June 23, 2020 3:52 p.m.

These are Arizona’s children. Jacob has a great sense of humor and loves drawing pictures, watching YouTube videos and collecting cool images of his favorite cartoon characters. His favorite show is PJ Masks and his favorite movie is Kung Fu Panda 2. Jacob is full of creativity and loves to write stories about his favorite characters! Get to know Jacob and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.

