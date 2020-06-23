Briefs | Navajo Nation reports 55 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

WINDOW ROCK (AP) – The Navajo Department of Health reported 55 new cases of coronavirus on the Navajo Nation on Monday, but no additional deaths.

That pushes the total of positive COVID-19 cases to 7,045 with the death toll remaining at 335.

Tribal officials also said preliminary reports from 11 health care facilities indicate about 3,716 people have recovered from COVID-19 with one hospital report still pending.

The Navajo Nation has resumed weekend lockdowns with businesses closed as the number of coronavirus cases off the reservation increases, most notably in Arizona.

The tribe’s vast reservation stretches into northeastern Arizona, northwestern New Mexico and southeastern Utah.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

But for some – especially older adults and people with existing health problems – it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

Crews encircle fire; closures, evacuations ending

PHOENIX (AP) – Firefighters have encircled three-fifths of a major fire northeast of metro Phoenix and the Gila County sheriff says authorities have lifted evacuation notices and are reopening highways in some areas affected by that fire.

Portions of State Routes 87 and 88 that were closed would reopened Tuesday.

Shepherd also said evacuation notices previously issued for Gila County communities have been lifted but that residents should remain poised to evacuate again if necessary.

The 292-square-mile fire was contained 61% of its perimeter as of Tuesday, according to a statement issued by the inter-agency team managing the fire.

Nearly 600 firefighters and other personnel were assigned to the fire, which was reported 42% contained Monday.

It started June 13 due to a vehicle fire northeast of Mesa

No damage to structures have been reported.

Crews continued to battle large fires north of the Grand Canyon, in the Santa Catalina Mountains overlooking Tucson, in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests in eastern Arizona and east of New River on the northern outskirts of metro Phoenix.