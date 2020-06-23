Life in Cycles

There are three bicycle shops in town, and only seven bicycles for sale between them.

People are desperate, and not only the locals. Customers call from Las Vegas, California and Utah. They drive all the way from Phoenix, hoping there is maybe a bicycle left in one of three Kingman bicycle shops.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic limited most activities, thousands of Americans are giving their bicycles a second look. And those who need a new one, at least lately, have been out of luck.

“Have you been to Bicycle World,” inquired Ed Mann, the owner of the newest Kingman bicycle store, The SpokesMann at 523 E. Andy Devine Ave. “OK. What about the Bicycle Outfitters?”

He was talking to two young men, one of them – the one who “really needs a bike, man” – spinning on a stool in front of the counter.

People tend to come and talk for hours with Mann, hence the chair. If you like bicycles, you want to stay here, spin and chat with him forever. If you don’t like bicycles, he will change your mind.

“I’m sorry,” Mann finally said, genuinely saddened. “Here’s my suggestion to you. Two things. If you are desperate, you can get one of those old school bikes in Walmart.” He pointed out to an orange muscle bike hanging on a wall of the shop. “Option two: Look around at the used market, find something for a hundred bucks. Then come swing through and we’ll make it yours.”

Almost immediately after the men were gone, encouraged, Mann picked up another call, one of many on the morning of Wednesday, June 17.

“It’s the best and the worst time,” he told the Miner about the bicycle business in the COVID-19 era. “It depends. If you were a bike shop owner, it was either your best or worst year ever.”

Heather Muhle, the owner of Bicycle Outfitters at 3355 N. Evans St., did a lot of sales in March and April, when Las Vegas was locked down for retail.

“I was selling a lot of bikes to people from Vegas and other places,” she said on Monday, June 22. “We were selling them as fast as we could have ordered them. We did excellent sales but now I only have four bikes left until the fall.”

Mann has only two used bikes left for sale at his shop. He said he didn’t have a chance to do much business before the pandemic started. He was preparing to restock for the spring in late February, and one day the bikes he was looking to order just disappeared from stock before his eyes.

“All I could do is watch in horror,” he said.

Then the tubes started to disappear, often bought in bulk by big e-stores.

“Chains are next,” Mann added, ominously. “It’s time to learn how to re-utilize everything like during the Great Depression.”

Muhle hopes the current bicycle craze will be a constant thing, but is not convinced that will be the case.



“It was just the fact that the kids were out of school,” she said. “Parents were home, and everybody got locked up and wanted to go outside. So people took out their bikes from the sheds and started bringing them for tune-ups. Now, with the bike industry completely wiped out, it’s mainly service. That’s going to hurt. We are all out of stock; that’s the problem.”

“A lot of idle time,” explained Bill, the owner of Bicycle World at 1825 E. Northern Ave., when asked about the recent renaissance. “People have time to get healthy and have some family time. A bicycle is an easy thing to get you outside.”

But Mann has a more optimistic, if not romantic, vision of things. He has seen cycling pick up over the past five or six years and grow as an industry.

Bill from Bicycle World has been around bicycles his whole life. He’s never seen anything like this, he told the Miner on Monday, June 22.

“There are usually 40 new bicycles here and now I have one,” he said. “Everybody is buying. When I get new ones in, I barely get them repaired and they are sold.”

Even the upper echelon bikes worth $4,000 are getting fewer and fewer, Bill said. Bikes from 2020 are impossible to buy and now everybody is waiting for 2021 models. “August or September will be the next time I see a new bike,” he said. “I have 30 bikes on order, but it will take time.”

The pandemic was bad for his business, Bill said. Now he has to survive two months with zero profit. He is doing a lot of fixing, but there’s a problem with the supply of parts, too. Tires, tubes and shifters are hard to get and he has to rely on the resources he already has.

Both Bicycle World and Bicycle Outfitters receive about 20 phone calls per day from people looking for bikes, plus in-person visits. The SpokesMann, a smaller shop, reported at least a dozen phone calls a day.

“It’s almost comical,” Mann said. “They see their neighbor riding a bike with a big smile on their face and they realize they want a bike, too.”

So then they bring their old bicycles to Mann and he “whispers life back into them,” he said.

According to figures from the NPD Group’s retail tracking service, bicycle sales in the United States soared in March 2020, with some categories seeing growth rates of more than 100% compared to the previous year.

“Bike trails are packed, ten-fold of what we’ve seen before,” Bill said. “There are a lot more people. They come here to get maps.”