Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, June 24
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Mohave County records 66 COVID-19 cases in a single day

By Miner Staff
Originally Published: June 23, 2020 5:15 p.m.

KINGMAN – A single-day record of 66 cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Mohave County Department of Public Health on Monday, June 24.

Similarly, the state set a single-day record of about 3,600 cases on Monday, as the virus surges here and across the state. (See story on page 5.)

County health officials also announced 27 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, June 21, and five new cases on Saturday, June 20, raising the county’s case count to 817 since the first positive test was recorded on March 24.

More than half of those cases – 493 – were logged in the three-week span ending Monday, June 24, as the county experiences a surge attributed to increased testing and general spread of the virus in the community.

Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley said a majority of the recent cases have resulted from the general spread of the virus through the community.

‘This is very concerning,” Burley said and once again called for more effort to educate the public and prevent the spread.

Two additional deaths were also announced – both patients over age 90 and from the Bullhead City Service area – on Monday. That raised the death toll in the county to 73.

Eight of the new cases were in the sprawling Kingman service area, including six in the 20-29 age bracket and one each in the 50-59 and 70-79 age brackets. The Bullhead City service area leads the county with 350 cases including 20 deaths. Kingman has experienced 289 cases with 41 deaths, while Lake Havasu City has had 153 cases and 11 deaths.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 9,389 tests have been conducted on Mohave County residents. Of the 7,133 tests for the actual virus, 6.8% have returned positive. Of the 2,256 serology tests, which determine if a person had the virus in the past, 3.3% have come back positive.

Nationwide, Reuters was reporting more than 2.3 million cases and nearly 121,000 deaths.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.

Report a Typo Contact
