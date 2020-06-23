OFFERS
Sheriff’s office seeks those responsible for shooting at deputy

Originally Published: June 23, 2020 10:22 a.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave Silent Witness is offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for shooting at a deputy during a traffic stop Sunday, June 21.

At approximately noon Sunday, a deputy with the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle near S. Calle Ranchita and E. Camino Viejo in Fort Mohave. An occupant of the vehicle reportedly opened fire on the deputy, striking the MCSO vehicle multiple times. The deputy was not injured during the shooting.

The vehicle fled after the shooting occurred and has not yet been located, according to MCSO.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or identity of the person or persons involved is encouraged to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753 or toll free at 1-800-522-4312 and reference DR#20-023544.

The Mohave Silent Witness group is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the apprehension of wanted suspects through the posting of rewards. Reward money is raised through fundraisers and private donations. The group is managed and operated by an independent board, separate from MCSO. Those wanting to donate to the reward offered for this specific incident can send a check to Mohave Silent Witness, P.O. Box 6805, Kingman, Arizona, 86402. Add “Fort Mohave” to the memo line of the check.

Information provided by MCSO

