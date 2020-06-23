Supervisors give county health officials $577K for COVID-19 response

KINGMAN – Over $577,000 from the $9 million Mohave County received from the federal CARES Act for coronavirus relief will go to hire a team to support the Mohave County Department of Public Health in the pandemic response. The county will add 17 new temporary positions, which will raise the number of county employees involved in the COVID-19 response to 44.

“We definitely need additional staff to investigate cases quickly,” said Denise Burley, the county’s public health director, at the county’s board of supervisors meeting Monday, June 22. “It takes a village,” she said about all the activities that are being conducted because of the coronavirus: emergency management, delivery of personal protection equipment and medicine, and warehouse work.

Cases of COVID-19 continue to rise, Burley said. (See story this page.) A majority of the cases are community acquired, and they involve residents of all ages, including young people age 0-10.

‘This is very concerning,” Burley said, again calling for more effort to educate the public and prevent the spread.

Twelve county staff members who have been assisting with the COVID-19 response are now being asked to return to their previous activities, which means the new hires will give the department a net gain of five employees.

The 17 new hires will fill the following positions: coordinator, nurse, epidemiologist, contact investigator and date entry person. The $577,000 will cover the response until the end of the year.

The board voted 4-0 to approve the outlay, with Supervisor Gary Watson of District 1 absent. With the same distribution of votes, the county accepted the $9 million of federal relief. Supervisor Ron Gould of District 5, a staunch opponent of the federal aid program, voted to take the money anyway, adding that “they will give it to someone else if we won’t take it.”

Supervisor Hildy Angius of District 2 asked Burley why Mohave County seems to test less than other Arizona counties. Burley replied that indeed, there are more testing sites in other counties. She mentioned a CVS in Fort Mohave that offers testing now, but was not able to provide details.

“We are working with the AZDHS (Arizona Department of Health Services) looking at how we can expand testing,” she said.

Supervisor Buster Johnson of District 3 asked about delayed testing results, citing a resident who has been waiting for his results for five days and is having problems walking and breathing.

“Some of the labs are reaching capacity,” Burley said. They are strained under the number of test performed each day, as cases surge across the state. (See story page 5.) AZDHS is working to increase its testing capacity, but some test results take up to a week, Burley said.

Burley’s department will equip the county’s front desk employees with face masks and is working on signage to encourage county residents to wear face coverings.

The supervisors also voted 4-0 to allow a blood drive in the county administration facility on July 27 with the requirement that COVID-19 precautionary measures be implemented.