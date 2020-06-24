Coloradan, Texan arrested on suspicion of shoplifting in Kingman

KINGMAN – Tyler Dakota Johnson, 25, of Colorado, and Erica Ann Campbell, 33, of Texas, were arrested by the Kingman Police Department after the latter responded to a report of shoplifting on Tuesday, June 23.

Officers responded to a store in the 3300 block of Stockton Hill Road, where it was reported that shoplifting suspects had left the area in a red Ford truck. Officers located and stopped the vehicle as it entered the westbound Interstate 40 on-ramp at Stockton Hill Road.

The driver and passenger were identified as Johnson and Campbell, respectively. KPD said that during the traffic stop it was discovered that the license plate on the truck had been reported stolen. Also located during the stop, according to law enforcement, were methamphetamine and associated drug paraphernalia along with the stolen items from the store.

Johnson was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of stolen property, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. Campbell was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both were booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

The investigation is ongoing.

Information provided by KPD