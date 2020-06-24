COVID-19 claims 3 lives in Bullhead City

KINGMAN – Three adults from the Bullhead City service area died from complications of COVID-19, the Mohave County Department of Public Health reported the evening of Tuesday, June 23. Two of the patients were in the 80-89 age range, and the other was over age 90.

County health officials also announced another 31 new confirmed cases of the virus, raising the county totals to 848 cases and 73 deaths since the first case was recorded on March 24. The Arizona Department of Health Services, which uses different criteria, was reporting 78 virus deaths in Mohave County as of the morning of Wednesday, June 24.

More than half of the county’s cases – 534 – have been logged since June 2, as the county experiences a surge attributed to increased testing and increased community spread.

Only three of the cases announced Tuesday were in the Kingman service area – one each in the 30-39, 70-79 and 80-89 age groups. Twenty-one of those new county cases were recorded in the Bullhead City service area, which includes Fort Mohave, and is the epicenter of the outbreak in the county.

Bullhead City has experienced 371 cases and 23 deaths, Kingman has had 292 cases and 41 deaths, and Lake Havasu City has logged 157 cases and 11 deaths. There have been 28 cases recorded in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

According to the county, 348 county residents have recovered from COVID-19 as of Monday, June 22.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 9,493 county residents have been tested for the virus. Of the 7,219 tests conducted for the actual virus, 6.9% have been returned positive, up from a 6.3% positive rate just a week ago. The 3.3% positive rate for serology tests, which determine only if an individual has had the virus in the past, remains unchanged since June 17.

Statewide, AZDHS reported 79 news deaths from the virus on Tuesday morning, raising the death toll in Arizona to 1,463. Nearly 60,000 Arizonans have contracted COVID-19, with the state recording record highs for deaths, hospitalizations and new cases this week. Nationwide, Reuters was reporting nearly 2.4 million cases and more than 121,000 deaths as cases surge in the South and West.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of patients recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.