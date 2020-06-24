OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, June 24
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman, Golden Valley residents arrested on alleged drug charges

Originally Published: June 24, 2020 3:56 p.m.

photo

Daniel William Taylor (MCSO)

photo

Bradley Evan Blocker (MCSO)

photo

Stephanie Breanna Blocker (MCSO)

KINGMAN – The Kingman Police Department arrested three individuals, one from Kingman and two from Golden Valley, after reportedly locating drugs and drug paraphernalia when following up on another investigation at a local motel on Friday, June 19.

The arrested individuals were Daniel William Taylor, 29, of Kingman; Bradley Evan Blocker, 33, of Golden Valley; and Stephanie Breanna Blocker, 32, of Golden Valley.

Officers arrived at a hotel in the 3300 block of Andy Devine Avenue, at which time they contacted Bradley Blocker and Stephanie Blocker in a hotel room. Officers reportedly observed illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia in plain view. KPD said Taylor was located hiding in the bathroom, where illegal drugs and paraphernalia were also found.

KPD wrote in a news release that officers found heroin and methamphetamine in the hotel room, and that Taylor was found to be armed with a loaded handgun. Upon being arrested and booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility, Taylor was allegedly found to have smuggled in heroin and drug paraphernalia.

Taylor was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of narcotic drugs, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a weapon during drug offense and introducing contraband into a jail facility. Both Blockers were arrested on suspicion of felony possession of narcotic drugs, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Information provided by KPD

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Mohave 911 | Nov. 11, 2019
MOHAVE 911
Mohave 911 Drug Charges
Mohave County 911 | June 14, 2020
Heroin found during arrest
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State