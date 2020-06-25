The ArtHub in Kingman presents ‘Transportation, Roads and Paths’ through Aug. 1
KINGMAN – “Transportation, Roads and Paths,” Kingman Center for the Art’s third show of the year, is now open and will run through Aug. 1 at the ArtHub, 402 E. Beale St.
“Historically, Kingman has always played a role as a vital hub in exploration, travel and commerce, so it seems fitting that our new show is themed ‘Transportation, Roads and Paths,’ said KCA art gallery director John Van Vliet in a news release. “Kingman will no doubt continue as a travel hub and as we enter the future, will also become a hub for the creative arts.”
The release noted the gallery will feature a gift shop for the first time, at which patrons can purchase locally created arts and crafts. And on Saturday, June 27, the public is invited to a Meet the Artists reception from 5–8 p.m. at the ArtHub.
The new gallery hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Upon the completion of the current show, the ArtHub will be transformed into an art education center that will be home to classes from Aug. 4 through Sept. 12.
Information provided by Kingman Center for the Arts
