Kingman church to hold free July 4 celebration

KINGMAN – Kingman First Southern Baptist Church, 3120 Hualapai Mountain Road, will hold a free Fourth of July Celebration from 3-8 p.m. on Saturday, July 4. There will be water slides, volleyball and food including hot dogs, hamburgers, corn on the cob, watermelon, chips and drinks.

For more information contact the church at office@kingmanforchrist.com.

Information provided by First Southern Baptist Church