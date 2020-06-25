COVID-19 surge continues in Mohave County

KINGMAN – The Bullhead City service area is being battered by the coronavirus, with 46 new cases and four deaths reported in a two-day span.

They were among 69 new cases reported in the county on Tuesday, June 23 and Wednesday, June 24. The county has now experienced 886 cases of the virus, and 73 deaths, according to the Mohave County Department of Public Health.

Nearly two-thirds of the county’s cases – 572 – have been logged since June 2. The first case was recorded on March 24.

Health officials have attributed the rise to increased testing coupled with the general spread of the virus in the community. City, county and state officials have declined to require residents to wear face coverings, which health experts say help slow the spread of the virus.

The early outbreak was centered in the sprawling Kingman service area, which has experienced 294 cases and 41 deaths.

There were two new cases – both adults in the 60-69 age bracket – confirmed in the Kingman area on Wednesday, June 24. Three Kingman cases were logged on Tuesday, June 23, one each in the 30-39, 70-79 and 80-89 age ranges.

Now the Bullhead City service area, which includes Fort Mohave, is the epicenter of the outbreak, with 396 cases and 23 deaths to date. The Lake Havasu City service has had 167 cases and 11 deaths, while 29 cases have been recorded in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

According to county health officials, 348 residents had recovered from the coronavirus as of Monday, June 22.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, virus testing has been conducted on 9,627 county residents. Of the 7,280 tests for the actual virus, 7% have been returned positive, up from 6.3% a week ago. Of the 2,347 serology tests, which determine only if a patient had the virus in the past, the positivity rate is 3.2%.

Statewide, AZDHS was reporting 3,056 new cases and 27 more deaths on Thursday, June 25, raising Arizona’s case count to 63,030 and the death toll to 1,490. The number of cases have quadrupled, and the number of deaths have nearly doubled, since May 26.

Nationwide, Reuters was reporting more than 2.4 million cases and 122,000 deaths.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of patients recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.