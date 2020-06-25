Installing Safety: Local plexiglass installers keep busy with COVID-19 requests

You’ve probably seen them already in businesses all around town. These temporary plexiglass or glass barriers between an employee and a customer have many names, sneeze shields and safety guards to name a few.



“I call them COVID-19 safety shields,” said Steve Poe, owner of the Glass Doctor, 3311 E Andy Devine Ave. He owns shops in Bullhead City and Baghdad, as well. But it is Kingman businesses that call him most often these days asking for safety shields to be installed to help avoid spreading the coronavirus.

“It’s essentially a new product,” Poe told The Miner. “The bottom line is, it gives employees and customers a sense of comfort and security, with the hope that our economy will move forward. That’s what it’s coming down to.”

“Plexiglass was around forever as a substitute for glass, but this is a new application,” said Steven Gingrich, one of the partners at Jim’s House of Glass, 2445 Airway Ave.

He also started receiving phone calls from businesses interested in installing plexiglass shields as early as the beginning of March. At first, they were able to keep up with the requests, then the waiting list started to grow and the supply chain started to fail.

Gingrich explained that big players such as Walmart and Lowe’s Home Improvement are in the game, too.

The big box stores don’t install the shields but many businesses have their own maintenance team that takes it upon themselves. That’s why the visual results can vary.

“If they want a more professional look,” Gingrich said, “they would call us.”

Glass Doctor has more business than ever, Poe said. They even hired two more employees.

Their usual business increased, too – residential and commercial glass, shower doors and custom mirrors.

“We are very fortunate this way,” Poe said. “It’s probably because more people are staying home and decide to take care of it.”

The safety guards business started booming a couple of months ago, and according to Poe, many of the 270 independently owned Glass Doctor shops in North America are doing really well, especially in big cities.

“Within the last couple of months, we went through 20 sheets of plexiglass,’” Poe said, adding a sheet is 4 feet by 8 feet. “Usually we go through 20 sheets in a year.”

Poe and his crew do the guards as high as 33 feet and as long as the longest business counters. He did Diamond Brothers Jewelers, Victoria’s Sugar Shack and the Powerhouse Visitor Center. He is preparing to do a school – eight safety shields in a cafeteria area. Most of the shields are intended to be temporary and will fade eventually. The problem is, nobody knows what “temporary” means, Poe said, referring to the tricky reality of the pandemic.

The experience is slightly different at Jim’s House of Glass.

“COVID is not helping,” Gingrich said. “It softened the market definitely. We still feel more of a downturn than an upturn.”

Supplies are the biggest problem. Before the pandemic, everything was shipped on time, but now the backlog is growing.

Poe was struggling with supplies, too. He gets his materials in Las Vegas. He’s been waiting five weeks but now the stock is coming in, he said, with most of it already spoken for. He made another request for another 20 sheets of plexiglass already. The price has gone up due to the demand.

“Mine are all custom,” said Poe, who goes everywhere himself before his team, in gloves and masks, starts the actual job.

So far, the safety shields have been exclusively for commercial businesses.

Poe laughed when asked if he received any requests for safety shields in houses. “No residential house yet. To me, it’s for those customers who want a little more comfort. And it works. It’s like a shield, but it has to be put up correctly,” he said.