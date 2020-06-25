OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, June 25
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Kingman hosts free drive-in movie June 26

Christian Convery and John Cena are shown in Playing With Fire. (IMDb photo)

Originally Published: June 25, 2020 4:13 p.m.

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman Parks and Recreation Department will host a drive-in movie on Friday, June 26 at Southside Park, 974 Buchanan St.

Parking starts at 6:30 p.m. and the movie starts at dusk, approximately 8:15 p.m.

The movie will be “Playing with Fire,” a 2019 comedy starring John Cena, Keegan-Michael Key, Christian Convery and John Leguizamo. It’s the story of a crew of rugged firefighters who meet their match when attempting to rescue three rambunctious kids, according to the movie website IMDb.

There is no charge to attend. For more information contact the parks department at 928-757-7919.

Information provided by City of Kingman

