Kingman Regional Medical Center renames Cancer Center after Kingman businessman

KINGMAN – In recognition of a generous donation from a former Kingman resident and business owner, Kingman Regional Medical Center has renamed its Cancer Center.

It is now called the W L Nugent Cancer Center, named for William (Bill) Nugent.

Nugent has donated accrued equity in a 60,000-square-foot building and associated land at 2110 Airway Ave. to KRMC.

“Nugent was a longtime resident of Kingman who contributed greatly to our community,” KRMC wrote in a news release.

He graduated in 1970 with a degree from Cal Western University in San Diego and embarked on a career as a general contractor and real estate developer in Southern California.

With family ties in the Kingman area dating back to the 1930s, he relocated W.L. Nugent Construction to Kingman in 1979.

In Kingman he developed and built a wide variety of commercial and residential projects, including several residential subdivisions in the area.

“We are extremely grateful for Mr. Nugent’s generous donation,” said Ryan Kennedy, KRMC’s chief operating officer. “We’re currently working to solidify plans for how we intend to make use of the Airway building.”

Nugent’s donation is in honor of his family members who died from cancer, including his grandmother, Rosa Miller; mother, Helen (Miller) Nugent; and uncle, Abe Miller.

“It is [my] sincere hope that this gift will help Kingman Regional Medical Center provide the best cancer care to the people of Kingman and Mohave County,” Nugent said in the news release.

Information provided by KRMC