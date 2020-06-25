OFFERS
Kingman Regional Medical Center eyes virus study

Preston Investments donated $20,000 to help Kingman Regional Medical Center conduct a local COVID-19 study. From left are Scott Kern of the KRMC Foundation; Emilie and Scott Preston of Preston Investments; and Ben McGlothlin of the KRMC Foundation. (KRMC courtesy photo)

Originally Published: June 25, 2020 4:23 p.m.

photo

Peterson Burge Enterprises of Kingman donated $10,000 to help Kingman Regional Medical Center conduct a local COVID-19 study. From left are Ben McGlothlin and Scott Kern of the KRMC Foundation, and Krystal Burge and Mark Peterson of Peterson Burge Enterprises. (KRMC courtesy photo)

KINGMAN – Thanks to donations from locally owned businesses – Preston Investments and Peterson Burge Enterprises – along with individual donations from community members, Kingman Regional Medical Center will conduct a local epidemiologic study of COVID-19 this summer.

The study will involve several thousand community members who volunteer to participate in the effort, KRMC wrote in a news release.

Study participants will be given free antibody testing to determine if they previously had COVID-19. They will also be asked to complete a detailed questionnaire about their exposure history.

Dr. John Ashurst, medical director of KRMC’s Graduate Medical Education Department and program director of the Emergency Medicine Residency, will act as the principle investigator of the study.

According to Dr. Ashurst, the purpose of the study is two-fold.

“The data we collect will help us better understand how the virus was transmitted within our community. It will also help us identify factors that may be contributing to the continuation of local spread of the disease,” he said.

Scott and Emilie Preston of Preston Investments donated $20,000 to help pay for the study. According to Scott Preston: “The COVID-19 outbreak is an unprecedented challenge in our area. It is extremely important to understand as much as we can at a local level to better protect our community.”

Mark Peterson and Krystal Burge of Peterson Burge Enterprises gave $10,000 to the study. Krystal Burge stated: “We’re fortunate that we have an opportunity to gather information about the pandemic locally rather than rely solely on data from outside our area.”

Additionally, the emergency medicine residency through Midwestern University and individual community members have donated to KRMC’s COVID-19 response efforts, which will be applied to study costs.

The KRMC Foundation has matched all donations to date, which total $44,000.

Dr. Ashurst states that additional funding allows him to test more community members. “The more people involved in the study, the more we can learn,” he said.

KRMC will continue to accept donations for the study. To donate contact Ben McGlothlin at 928- 263-2873 for more information.

More details on how local individuals can volunteer for the study will be announced in coming weeks.

Information provided by Kingman Regional Medical Center

