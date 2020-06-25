OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, June 25
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

NFL cancels Hall of Fame game, delays inductions

The NFL has canceled the 2020 Hall of Fame Game and induction ceremony due to coronavirus concerns. The honorees, including former Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Bill Cowher, above left, will be inducted next summer. (Photo by Santiago Bilinkis, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/2Ba7dKy)

The NFL has canceled the 2020 Hall of Fame Game and induction ceremony due to coronavirus concerns. The honorees, including former Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Bill Cowher, above left, will be inducted next summer. (Photo by Santiago Bilinkis, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/2Ba7dKy)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: June 25, 2020 2:20 p.m.

CANTON, Ohio - The NFL has canceled the Hall of Fame game that traditionally opens the preseason and is delaying the 2020 induction ceremonies for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Aug. 6 game between Dallas and Pittsburgh is the first on-field event the league has canceled during the pandemic. It will be played on Aug. 5, 2021, with the same teams. Enshrinements for 20 men scheduled for this year now will occur on Aug. 7, 2021, with the 2021 inductees going into the Pro Football Hall of Fame the next day.

“This is the right decision for several reasons, first and foremost the health and welfare of our Gold Jackets, incoming centennial class of 2020 members, hall personnel and event volunteers,” said David Baker, the hall's CEO. “We also must consider the most appropriate way to fulfill the first tenet of our mission: To honor the heroes of the game. This decision meets that duty.”

Former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue, NFL Films co-founder Steve Sabol, former New York Giants executive George Young, former coaches Jimmy Johnson and Bill Cowher, and former players Troy Polamalu, Steve Hutchinson, Edgerrin James, Isaac Bruce and Steve Atwater were to be inducted into the hall this August.

“The delay is obviously disappointing but completely understandable,” Tagliabue told The Associated Press. “It’s always a great weekend especially for football fans and family, coaches, colleagues who’ve been critical in our successes. But a big part of the weekend is meeting, greeting, photos and signing autographs for the thousands of fans. Not something that I’d want to do in the coronavirus environment.”

The hall's centennial celebration in September would have included the inductions of 10 men selected by a special panel in January. That class includes Harold Carmichael, Jim Covert, Bobby Dillon, Cliff Harris, Winston Hill, Alex Karras, Donnie Shell, Duke Slater, Mac Speedie and Ed Sprinkle.

The Hall of Fame, which opened in 1963, has never had two enshrinements in one weekend. It has had cancellations of the game, including in 2011 because of the league's lockout of the players, and in 2016, when the field at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium was declared unplayable because of poor conditions.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Excitement surrounds Warner’s NFL Hall of Fame enshrinement
Pandemic forces Kingman Police Department to cancel 2020 Junior Police Academy
NFL tells teams they must hold training camps at home
Should Pat Tillman be in Hall of Fame?
Planning normal season, NFL still forms ticket refund policy
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State