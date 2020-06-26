OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, June 26
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Mohave County COVID-19 death toll reaches 79

mugshot photo
By Miner Staff
Originally Published: June 26, 2020 2:48 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Department of Public Health reported 45 new cases of COVID-19 in the county the evening of Thursday, June 25.

The sprawling Kingman service area was largely spared, with just one new case of the coronavirus. The patient is in the 60-69 age bracket, and is in isolation and recovering at home.

Bullhead City logged another 24 cases, Lake Havasu City recorded 20 cases, and each of those two service areas experienced another death. The deceased in Bullhead City was in the 60-69 age bracket, while the deceased in Lake Havasu was age 80-89.

With the announcement, the case count in the county cleared 900 with 931 confirmed cases since the first case was logged on March 24. The death toll rose to 79.

Nearly two-thirds of the county’s cases – 617 – have been logged since June 2, the result of increased testing and the general spread of the virus in the community. The virus has impacted residents of all ages, but most of the deaths have been residents age 70 and older. The first coronavirus case in the county was recorded on March 24.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 9,840 Mohave County residents have been tested. Of the 7,445 tests for the actual virus, 7.2% have been returned positive, up from 6.3% a week ago. Of the 2,395 serology tests, which determine if the individual had the virus in the past. 3.2% have come back positive.

Statewide, AZDHS reported 3,428 new cases and 45 deaths on Friday, June 26. There have now been 1,535 deaths and 66,468 confirmed cases in Arizona, where the number of COVID-19 cases have tripled since the beginning of June, about two weeks after lockdown orders expired.

Nationwide, Reuters was reporting nearly 2.5 million cases and 125,000 deaths on Friday.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of patients recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.

