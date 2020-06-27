Conservative Republican Club bringing Fox News regular to Kingman

KINGMAN – The Conservative Republican Club of Kingman is back in business. The Mohave Republican Forum is not.

“Although this is an election year of extreme importance, the Board of the Mohave Republican Forum has unanimously determined that the “health risks” of holding in-person meetings is too great as the COVID-19 figures are trending upward,” MRF officer Richard Basinger wrote in a news release to members.

Basinger wrote that MRF meetings for both June and July have been canceled, and said he is unsure when meetings will resume.

The Conservative Republican Club of Kingman will hold its first meeting in months from 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. on Monday, July 13 at a new venue – Lanzisero’s Family Restaurant and Bar, 710 Eastern St., Suite D.

Guests will include Arizona Congressman Andy Biggs, the head of the U.S. House Freedom Caucus and a regular on Fox News, and Kingman City Council candidates Keith Walker, Bill Franzen and Cherish Sammeli.

The meeting is open to the public. Cost is $3 and lunch is optional. Reservations are not necessary; dress is casual.