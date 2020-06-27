OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, June 28
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Conservative Republican Club bringing Fox News regular to Kingman

Republican U.S. Congressman Andy Biggs of Arizona, a regular on the Fox News Network and head of the U.S. House Freedom Caucus, will speak at a meeting of the Conservative Republican Club of Kingman on Monday, July 13, 2020. A trio of Kingman City Council candidates are also slated to speak. (Photo by Gage Skidmore, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/2YCHgMr)

Republican U.S. Congressman Andy Biggs of Arizona, a regular on the Fox News Network and head of the U.S. House Freedom Caucus, will speak at a meeting of the Conservative Republican Club of Kingman on Monday, July 13, 2020. A trio of Kingman City Council candidates are also slated to speak. (Photo by Gage Skidmore, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/2YCHgMr)

Originally Published: June 27, 2020 5:24 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Conservative Republican Club of Kingman is back in business. The Mohave Republican Forum is not.

“Although this is an election year of extreme importance, the Board of the Mohave Republican Forum has unanimously determined that the “health risks” of holding in-person meetings is too great as the COVID-19 figures are trending upward,” MRF officer Richard Basinger wrote in a news release to members.

Basinger wrote that MRF meetings for both June and July have been canceled, and said he is unsure when meetings will resume.

The Conservative Republican Club of Kingman will hold its first meeting in months from 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. on Monday, July 13 at a new venue – Lanzisero’s Family Restaurant and Bar, 710 Eastern St., Suite D.

Guests will include Arizona Congressman Andy Biggs, the head of the U.S. House Freedom Caucus and a regular on Fox News, and Kingman City Council candidates Keith Walker, Bill Franzen and Cherish Sammeli.

The meeting is open to the public. Cost is $3 and lunch is optional. Reservations are not necessary; dress is casual.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Letter: GOP forum endorses Nicholson
Republican clubs to host local peace officers, Trump committeeman
KUSD, Arizona Treasurer to meet with local GOP
Candidates slated to speak at two upcoming events
Mohave Republican Forum to host Reps. Paul Gosar, Regina Cobb
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State