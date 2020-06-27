OFFERS
Sun, June 28
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Jury trials to begin again in Mohave County Superior Court

The Mohave County Superior Court will empanel a jury on Tuesday, June 30, a first since jury trials were suspended on March 15 due to the coronavirus. A variety of safety measures will be in effect. (Miner file photo)

The Mohave County Superior Court will empanel a jury on Tuesday, June 30, a first since jury trials were suspended on March 15 due to the coronavirus. A variety of safety measures will be in effect. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: June 27, 2020 5:36 p.m.

KINGMAN – The suspension of trials by jury due to the coronavirus has been lifted by the Mohave County Superior Court.

The court wrote in a news release that the first jury to be empaneled since the suspension was issued on March 16 will be chosen on Tuesday, June 30. It also said Mohave County is the first county in the nation to make remote jury selection available.

Those who are summoned for possible jury duty and can attend via Zoom do not have to appear in person for jury selection, but must appear for the trial.

Safety precautions have been put in place. Those entering the courthouse will be required to wear a mask, and social distancing will be maintained during jury selection and trials. Those who are sick will not be allowed inside.

The news release noted that “rigorous cleaning” is conducted between hearings and overnight.

Information provided by Mohave County Superior Court

